'Am alive and fine': Wrestler Nisha Dahiya after fake news reports on her demise

Refuting media reports of her death, national-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya on Wednesday issued a video stating that she was alive and fine.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in a video message issued by the Wrestling Federation of India.

The video was issued after media reports claimed that she and her 18-year-old brother have been shot dead in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat. The reports also claimed that their mother was also shot and is critical.

On Friday, Dahiya had won the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Dahiya and other wrestlers for their achievements.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor