Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Puducherry college comes up with open-air classrooms

The Tagore Government Arts and Science College of Puducherry has started conducting outdoor classes for students in an attempt to give them an experience of studying in the lap of nature.

"Due to COVID-19, we've come up with an idea of an open-air classroom. Classes are being held under green cover. Students are happy and enjoying this initiative," says principal Sasikanta Das of Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

He further added that" Earlier this concept of the open-air classroom was only there in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, but I feel that this concept should be followed everywhere where there is a possibility."

Binu Marcus, assistant department of English department says, "This concept of the open-air classroom is an innovative idea of our principal Sasikanta Das and this innovative idea actually gives students a wonderful experience of nature and a way of coming out of the digital world".

( With inputs from ANI )

