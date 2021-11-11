Amit Shah condoles demise of former VHP vice president Anand Shankar Pandya

New Delhi [India], November 11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the demise of former Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Anand Shankar Pandya, saying "his death is a great loss to society".

"Nationalist thinker and writer Anand Shankar Pandyaji introduced the world to Indian culture and history through his writings and gave a new direction through his articles on economics and public policy," the Home Minister tweeted.

"His death is a great loss to society. The Lord places the departed soul at His feet. Aum Shanti Shanti," he further said in his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders also condoled the demise of Pandya.

Pandya has written a number of books and was involved in social service.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor