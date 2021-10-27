Amit Shah visits WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at AIIMS
By ANI | Published: October 27, 2021 03:17 PM2021-10-27T15:17:35+5:302021-10-27T15:25:12+5:30
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Wednesday.
The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor