Andhra: FIR registred after clash between YSRCP leaders, toll plaza staff in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday registered a case after a clash broke out between three local Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and staff members of Nakkapalli toll gate.

According to Narayana Rao, Inspector, Nakkapalli, during the clash, the toll plaza supervisor sustained serious head and leg injuries and was rushed to Nakkapalli Government Hospital.

"He was later shifted to a private hospital," the inspector said.

"Payakaraopeta ZPTC Lanka Suri Babu, panchayat vice-president J Srinu and another person arrived at the toll plaza in a car. Supervisor asked to pay a toll fee. People in the car who refused to pay the fee got into an argument with the toll gate staff and attacked the toll plaza staff. Immediately the toll gate staff also attacked the YSRCP leaders," Rao informed.

Police Inspector said that an FIR has been registered in the incident that happened on Thursday evening, and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor