Anti-Corruption Bureau catches lineman red-handed for demanding, taking bribe at SIddipet, Telangana

Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday caught a lineman red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for installation of the transformer at latter's agricultural land and to give power connection to a pole at Komuravelli electric substation in Siddipet, Telangana.

According to the police statement, the accused has been identified as Pulla Nagaiah and has been arrested by the ACB.

"An amount of Rs. 10,000 was demanded from the complainant M.Veerender Rao, resident of Macha Bollaram, Secunderabad to do the official favour for installation of the transformer at complainant's agricultural land and to give power connection to pole," read the statement.

"A trap amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused," the statement further read.

The accused would be produced before the Additional Special Judge Hyderabad, read the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

