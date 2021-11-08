Apart from Kanpur, Kannauj, no Zika virus case reported elsewhere in state: UP Health Minister

The Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Monday that other than Kannauj and Kanpur, no case of Zika virus is reported in any other district of the state.

"Only one case of Zika virus was detected in Kannauj a week before. In the last one month, about 89 cases have been reported in Kanpur. Other than these two districts, no case has been reported in any other district," said Singh.

Meanwhile, no new case of Zika virus was reported on Monday, keeping the cumulative cases tally in Kanpur district to 89.

The multi-disciplinary team sent by the central government last month to investigate the outbreak of the virus in the district has also returned to Delhi, said a source.

As per the District Magistrate of Kanpur, Vishak G, "The district administration is engaged in the work of cleanliness, sanitation, survey and source detection through different teams."

"We are also spreading awareness around the Zika virus and what precautions should be taken to prevent it. Also, orders have been issued to the hospitals to prepare Zika dedicated wards," he added.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the Central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

( With inputs from ANI )

