Arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in J-K's Poonch

Published: October 26, 2021

In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered arms and ammunition in J-K's Poonch district.

According to the information shared by Poonch police on Tuesday, the arms were recovered at the site of the counter-terror operation, which is going on for more than two weeks, in Bhata Durian Nar forests of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

The police further informed that the searches are still ongoing in the area.

More details are awaited.

