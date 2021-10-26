Arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in J-K's Poonch
By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 09:20 PM2021-10-26T21:20:54+5:302021-10-26T21:30:07+5:30
In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered arms and ammunition in J-K's Poonch district.
According to the information shared by Poonch police on Tuesday, the arms were recovered at the site of the counter-terror operation, which is going on for more than two weeks, in Bhata Durian Nar forests of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.
The police further informed that the searches are still ongoing in the area.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
