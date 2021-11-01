'Army officer' booked for duping couple

Lucknow, Nov 1 A woman accused a man, claiming to be an army officer, of duping her husband of cash in the name of job and forcing her to send her nude photos to him for the favours.

In her FIR, the woman said she met the accused through her husband's maternal uncle.

She said the accused claimed himself to be an officer in the Army Medical Corps.

"He started calling us and promised a job for my husband in the army. Initially, my husband was reluctant but later agreed. He sought Rs 7 lakh for facilitating the job which we could not afford," she said.

The woman claimed that the accused asked them to give Rs 1 lakh and pay the remaining amount later.

"When I called to remind him about my husband's job, he sent obscene messages to me and asked me to send my nude photographs to him on WhatsApp," she alleged.

She informed her husband about the incident. When her husband confronted the accused and threatened to lodge a complaint against him, he got defensive and begged for forgiveness. The complainant said she had an audio recording of the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), East, Qasim Abidi, said an FIR under the charges of dishonesty, obscenity and criminal intimidation had been registered and the credentials of the accused were being ascertained.

