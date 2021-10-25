Assam adds 139 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities

A total of 139 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative caseload reached 6,08,589. Of these, 2,510 are active cases.

With 244 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 5,98,759. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.38 per cent. The death toll is 5,973 while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

As per the state's health department, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 19,713 tests to detect the presence of COVID-19 were conducted. So far, 2,44,42,945 tests have been conducted in the state.

Districts with high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Jorhat, Kamrup (R) and Lakhimpur.

Of the six deaths registered today, one each was reported in Biswanath, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup (R), Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

