Assam Industries, Commerce Minister warns cement, steel companies against price hike, overloading

Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday asked the leading cement and steel companies in the state to pass on the benefits they avail from the government to the people and to refrain from unnecessary and artificial price hike

During a meeting at Janata Bhawan here, Patowary said, "The raw materials for cement industry are available in the state. The companies have also availed government support like tax exemption, transport subsidies etc. Hence these companies must pass on the benefits to the people of the state and refrain from unnecessary and artificial price hike."

"The cement price in Assam should not be unreasonably higher than neighboring states like Meghalaya and West Bengal," he added.

The Minister also warned the companies to avoid overloading to increase profitability.

The meeting discussed in detail all the issues and challenges faced by the cement and steel industries and arrived at solutions and strategies to mitigate those issues.

Cement companies like Topcem Cement, Star Cement, Dalmia Cement elaborated issues like severe shortage of coal, price escalation of fuel, logistics, input freight etc.

Likewise, representatives of the steel industry raised issues like fuel price hike and international phenomenon related to import of necessary materials for the sector.

Patowary asked the Transport Department of the state to strictly enforce the motor vehicle laws in case of the overloaded cement carrying trucks.

"The Transport officials will regularly check the transport network of cement factories, cement storages and godowns etc. The companies must share the details of cement storages and godowns with the concerned authority," he said.

The Minister, while discussing with representatives of steel companies, stated that the department is keeping a close watch on the price hike of steel products.

"Price of steel is dependent of market dynamics, but must be well-regulated, generous, keeping in mind the larger interest of the people of the state," Patowary said.

( With inputs from ANI )

