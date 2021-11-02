Assam logs 296 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Assam reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, 335 recoveries and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health department, in its daily bulletin on Monday, informed that the total cases have risen to 6,10,941.

Of the total cases, 2,281 account for active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll has escalated to 6,004 and the total recoveries from this virus are at 6,01,309.

In the last 24 hours, 42,464 tests to detect the presence of COVID-19 were conducted. So far, 2,47,54,506 tests have been conducted in the state.

Districts with high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Jorhat, Kamrup (R) and Barpeta.

Of the seven deaths registered today three deaths were reported in Sonitpur, two in Dibrugarh and one each was reported in Darrang and Nalbari District of Assam.

( With inputs from ANI )

