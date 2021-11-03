Australian PM greets Indians on occasion of Diwali

Canberra, Nov 3 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday greeted Ind living there on the occasion of Diwali.

In a written message, Morrison extended his greetings to the people of so many faiths who celebrate the festival of lights.

"On the darkest night of the month, we hold in our hearts the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is the moment when we turn the corner, and begin to see the lights ahead of us, guiding us forward. We have been through dark times in these last two years," he said.

The Australian PM said that this year, we celebrate Diwali as we draw ever closer to the light at the end of our COVID-19 tunnel. "That means all the things we have had to forsake - welcoming, gathering, celebration and ceremony - will again be possible. For some parts of Australia, we will be able to celebrate this year, and for the remainder of the country, next year."

"We look forward with joy and hope knowing that our Diwali celebrations will take place again. Over recent years, I have joined Diwali celebrations around Australia and I know the joy, colour, community and food that makes Diwali such a special celebration, he added.

Talking about easing restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, Morrison said, "We will get to that time with our National Plan to open safely and to stay safely open."

"Our vaccination program underpins this plan and I urge all Austral to get vaccinated to take up the opportunity offered by our doses of hope, he added.

He thanked the people for their efforts over many months to keep the communities safe, together, and part of the government's united response to the pandemic.

"May everyone celebrating Diwali this year be refreshed by its sense of hope and prosperity, and by the fellowship of your family and community," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor