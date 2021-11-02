Awareness camp on mental health organized in J-K's Srinagar

In a bid to promote mental well-being, a local NGO organized a mental health awareness camp in coordination with Kashmir Kala Manch in Srinagar.

Mental well-being has been an important concern amongst people since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country forcing people to stay at home.

Abrar Ahmad, organizer of the program while speaking tosaid, "After the pandemic, mental health issues have gone up, domestic violence has also increased," and added that the programme is crucial in catering to people's mental health.

The session ended with the message through stage plays about mental health so that youth can assess the situation and understand the gravity of the problem.

Muneer Malik, a participant said, "These programmes should be held frequently to inculcate the habits in youth and incoming generation, good habits and time management and a good positive mindset."

The camp received a huge response from people, especially youth, who showed up in large numbers.

( With inputs from ANI )

