Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Rajouri administration organizes Himalayan Bike Rally

The Himalayan Bike Rally organised by the Rajouri district administration under the aegis of the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh K Shavan from lawns of the PWD Dak Bungalow in Rajouri on Tuesday.

The rally, organised in collaboration with the Rajouri Tourism Development Authority, witnessed the participation of women bikers.

"The aim of this rally is to engage the youth and cherish the environment of festivities. It will also lead increase in footfall which will ultimately improve tourism in the area. We are promoting women in every event organised by the administration," said Rajesh K Shavan.

There are almost 50 bikers including 7-8 women taking part in the rally which will make a round trip to Rajouri after covering various towns like Nowshera, Sunderbani, Thandapani, among others.

"There are around 50 bikers participating in the rally, out of which 7-8 are women. The rally will not only promotes tourism in Rajouri, but will also send the message of road safety," said Preeti Choudhary, one of the bikers.

"A bike doesn't differentiate between who is riding it, it can be a girl or a boy. This event sends out a message that everyone can ride a bike," said Himani, another biker.

( With inputs from ANI )

