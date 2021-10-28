'Bambooka', a bicycle made of bamboo costs Rs 5Ok

Raipur, Oct 28 Artisans at the tribal fest in Raipur have made a bicycle from bamboo called "Bambooka" which was invented by Asif Khan, founder of nature scape. The cost of the cycle is a whopping Rs 50,000.

Asif says the cost increases as it is totally handmade and takes of lot of effort and time to make.

The B1 prototype cycle has been prepared for the first time in which the confluence of four different handicraft art of Bastar dhokra art, iron craft, shishal and bamboo craft is utilized.

Asif said, "we have come up with the international standard of making bicycle B10 which is to be launched by Bastar district administration.

At the National Tribal Festival in Raipur on Thursday more than a thousand artists from 27 states, 6 union territories and 7 countries are participating.

The 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and 'Rajyotsava 2021' began at Science College in which the dance troupes from seven countries including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Switzerland, Maldives, Palestine and Syria are participating.

The Chief Minister said the programme is becoming a grand success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor