Bangladesh Navy Chief visits Western Naval Command headquarters, discusses bilateral cooperation

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh Navy on Wednesday visited Mumbai to interact with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar of Western Naval Command to discuss the bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday said.

According to the official release, the two admirals discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening the joint manship, interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration, overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"India and Bangladesh are bound by a common history, culture and language. The co-operation between the nations in the War of 1971 is still rejoiced with great pride and fondness by peoples of both nations," the Ministry said.

It stated that Admiral Hari Kumar brought out during the exchange that India is proud to have contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 and that as a nation, India has immense respect for the role played and sacrifices made by the proud people of Bangladesh in the war. He also said that Indians are participating enthusiastically in many commemorative events of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh liberation.

The C-in-C also assured the visiting CNS that all assistance required for the successful conduct of the International Fleet Review by Bangladesh in 2022 will be extended, the release said.

The current visit of the Bangladesh Navy Chief to India from October 22 to 29 is significant as it coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

