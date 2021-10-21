Bharati Pravin Pawar addresses "FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards" ceremony

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday virtually addressed the "FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards" ceremony and said that the government launched the world's largest public-funded healthcare program, the 'Ayushman Bharat Mission'.

Speaking on the occasion, the MoS said, "Great responsibility lies on us to achieve the Prime Minister's dream of achieving affordable, accessible, safe and modern healthcare in India."

The Minister highlighted that in working towards the goal of achieving universal health coverage, the government launched the world's largest public-funded healthcare program, the 'Ayushman Bharat Mission'.

She further said, "The Government of India launched various nationwide programs for prevention, control and eradication of communicable and non-communicable diseases and improvement of maternal and child health."

She added that the scheme has been expanded to include the Digital Health Mission that aims to converge the various components of the healthcare ecosystem on one platform for seamless integration and better healthcare outcomes.

The MoS informed, "The government has also launched numerous financial support schemes over the past couple of years for creating the appropriate environment for growth as well as augmenting public-private infrastructure of hospitals, public-funded labs across the country. The National Medical Commission and the Paramedics Council have been key achievements in the field of medical education."

The Minister also informed that India's healthcare outcome indicators have shown consistent improvement in the past decade.

Detailing the success in the front of challenges posed by COVID19, the Union Minister highlighted that more than 99 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country and the government has set a target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population by end of the year.

She also informed the audience that under the "Make in India" initiative of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, presently, "India is one of the leading countries in global medical devices market in the world."

