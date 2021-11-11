Big relief to EPFO employees, now dependent or nominee will get double amount on accidental death

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization has decided to provide relief to the employees and their dependents. In fact, the Central Board has doubled the amount of Ex-gratia Death Relief Fund to be given to the next of kin on the sudden demise of EPFO ​​personnel. This will benefit 30 thousand employees of the organization across the country. This increase made in the fund has been implemented with immediate effect. EPFO has also issued circular to all the offices for this.

It has been clarified in the circular that death due to coronavirus has not been included in this. It has also been told that on the accidental death of EPFO ​​employee, now dependents will get 8 lakh rupees. Under this fund, only Rs 5000 was given to the dependent in 2006. After this it was increased from 50 thousand to 4.20 lakh rupees. Now it has also been decided that every three years an effort will be made to increase it by 10 percent. The members had demanded a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 lakh rupees in case of accidental death.

According to the circular issued by the EPFO, if an employee's non-covid death ie natural death occurs, then his family will get Rs 8 lakh. This amount is same for every employee of the board. Arrangements have been made for this amount from the Welfare Fund. This amount has been increased with the approval of Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Central Staff Welfare Committee and Employees' Provident Fund. If the death of an employee of the Central Board is due to coronavirus, then the order of 28 April 2020 will be considered.

What will happen if person dies from Corona?

In Haryana, if a private sector employee under the purview of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dies of corona, then the dependent family will be given financial assistance every month under the Covid-19 relief scheme. Under this, 90 percent of the average daily wage of the insured employee will be given to the dependents every month. This benefit will be given to the wife of the deceased for life or till the second marriage, to the son till the age of 25 and to the daughter till she gets married. The minimum relief will be Rs 1,800 per month.v