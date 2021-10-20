Bihar by-elections: EC bans exit poll results in last 48 hours before end of polling
By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 08:41 PM2021-10-20T20:41:59+5:302021-10-20T20:50:02+5:30
As Bihar is due to conduct by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies on October 30, the Election Commission on Wednesday banned dissemination of opinion and exit polls results before the 48-hours period till the polling ends.
As Bihar is due to conduct by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies on October 30, the Election Commission on Wednesday banned dissemination of opinion and exit polls results before the 48-hours period till the polling ends.
In a press release, the Chief Electoral Officer said, "The bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies are scheduled on October 30 and the election will start from 6 am to 7.30 pm. Print and electronic media cannot disseminate opinion and exit polls 48 hours before the polling."
The counting of votes for these two seats is scheduled for November 2.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app