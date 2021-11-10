Bihar CM, devotees reach Ganga Ghat in Patna to offer prayers on Chhath Puja

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Ganga Ghat in Patna to offer prayers on Chhath Puja on Wednesday. The ghat swelled with devotees gathered here to offer prayers and to perform the rituals of puja.

Similar visuals were witnessed across several places like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, and others. Several politicians also visited the puja ghats to pay their obeisance.

Devotees in Uttar Pradesh gathered at Bhim Sarovar, Guru Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayer. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan also visited the Bhim Sarovar, on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the East Kidwai Nagar to meet the devotees who were celebrating Chhath Puja there.

BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and MP Manoj Tiwari also visited the ghats of the Yamuna river to perform the rituals of the puja and to also refute Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders.

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

( With inputs from ANI )

