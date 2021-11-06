Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 32
With eleven more deaths, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol rose to 32, officials said.
A total of 15 people died in Bettiah, 13 in Gopalganj and 4 in Samastipur due to consumption of spurious alcohol, said the officials.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state.
( With inputs from ANI )
