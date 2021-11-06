BJP, RSS want to break people's unity, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked the people of the country to be cautious of them.

"BJP and RSS people are not what they pretend to be. People should be aware of them. These people, wherever they go they break the unity and break the people."

Asked about what is the next planing as it is almost a year to complete since the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws, Tikait said "If the government wants to talk, it is well and good, otherwise the protest will continue."

"We will make arrangements to continue the protest further. As the winter season is here, will ask farmers for more food and clothes," he added.

Speaking further, the BKU spokesperson asked the government why aren't the government talking to us? It has been almost a year, have you seen any protests going so long? Where does the government want to take this protest?

"Make a deal with us, talk to us, we are ready," he said.

Commenting on the Hisar incident, Tikait said, "the private goons have started coming. Now, police are not using sticks these people have come into the force."

Farmers in Hisar district of Haryana have been protesting since Friday night against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Chander Jangra outside Narnaund police station demanding an FIR to be lodged against him for allegedly attacking a farmer and injuring him.

Speaking to ANI, local farmer leader Ravi Azad alleged that the BJP MP and his associates attacked a farmer, namely Kuldeep Rana, following which he sustained severe injuries.

While protesting outside the police station, the farmers have demanded the police to register FIR against the BJP MP and his associates and also demanded their arrest. Moreover, the farmers are protesting for the withdrawal of cases against three protesting farmers.

"Our demands are very clear. We want that a case to be registered against BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and his accomplices, who attacked Kuldeep Rana. We also want them to be arrested. We also want that the false cases registered against three farmers to be withdrawn," said Ravi Azad. He further claimed that Kuldeep Rana underwent an operation for four hours. "The operation was successful and Rana is admitted to a hospital in Hisar," Azad added. Urging the farmers to show up in large numbers, Azad said, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called upon farmers to protest at 11 am outside Narnaund police station. Farmers have been protesting there since last night. I urge farmers to show up in large numbers from nearby districts."

( With inputs from ANI )

