BJP to focus on nation-building, social welfare; aims at 'Malnutrition free India'

BJP national office bearers, during a meeting earlier on Monday, has decided to start social schemes aimed at 'Malnutrition free India' and 'Disease free India', the source said.

BJP national office bearers had a meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital yesterday which was led by the party chief JP Nadda.

According to the sources, the focus of the meeting was to find a way to encourage and use the party workers towards the welfare of the nation.

BJP has a large number of workers, especially at the village level which is useful only during elections. The party has decided to inculcate a sense of encouragement aiming the party workers to make plans for the welfare of the society and the nation.

Keeping in view, the party has decided on the 'Malnutrition free India' and 'Disease-free India' scheme.

There were three parameters for malnutrition in India. The Union Health Minister has different parameters, Ministry for Women and Child Development has a different parameter for malnutrition while World Health Organisation has different parameters for it. The party has decided on following the WHO's parameter.

On the basis of the parameter, the party's health volunteers would make a 'health card' of the children upto the age group of six years and release it on the 'Nammo app'.The children who will be tagged 'unhealthy or malnourished' under the parameter will be referred to the district administration.

( With inputs from ANI )

