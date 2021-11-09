BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries: Prayagraj Police
By ANI | Published: November 9, 2021 11:30 AM2021-11-09T11:30:49+5:302021-11-09T11:40:13+5:30
A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.
Prayagraj Police, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, " BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him."
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
