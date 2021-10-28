Bombay HC disposes of NCB Zonal Director Wankhede's petition seeking CBI probe in extortion allegations

Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the money extortion allegations levelled against him in connection with the drugs on cruise case.

Earlier today, Wankhede moved Bombay High Court over the enquiry against him by the Maharashtra government and demanded a probe by CBI or any central agency in the matter.

In response to this, the lawyer representing the state government told the court that there are four different complaints against Wankhede. "An ACP level officer is heading the enquiry which has just begun. We have not registered an FIR against Wankhede yet so the application is at a premature stage," the lawyer stated.

"As the petition is in respect to the Prevention of Corruption Act, we will give prior notice of 72 hours if we register an offence under the act," added the lawyer.

Following this, the court disposed of Wankhede's petition after the state government's lawyer assured that a notice of three days will be served prior to the arrest.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case had alleged that the NCB Zonal Director and some other NCB officials had sought Rs 25 crores from Shah Rukh Khan in order to release Aryan Khan who is an accused in the drugs bust case.

Meanwhile, the NCB team from Delhi will also question Wankhede to investigate allegations levelled against him.

On Wednesday, the probe agency's Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh said that Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor