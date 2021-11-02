Breaking shackles: Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Agra, Nov 2 The Yamuna ghats in Vrindavan were lit up when over a hundred widows breaking social taboos and conventional shackles, joined Diwali festivities, Tuesday evening. In the past, Hindu widows were treated as "inauspicious" and were prevented from participating in festivals or other joyous occasions. Not so now.

Judicial activism, spread of education, have ushered in a new era of socio-cultural changes, says Madan Jha, of the Sulabh International, which organised the programme at the famous Keshi Ghat.

The widows lit up colourful Diyas, earthen lamps, at the beautifully decorated Yamuna bank. The colourful Rangolis drew appreciation from a big crowd that cheered the women. The chanting of mantras and bhajans, with spirited group dances, added lusty flavour to the festive occasion.

Jha said This was the ninth year in a row when widows participated in the celebration of lights, organised by Sulabh Hope Foundation under the mentorship of Eminent Social reformer Dr Bindeshwar Pathak.

Thousands of widows, mostly from West Bengal, live in Vrindavan for decades and they were not allowed to take part in rituals, till social organisation Sulabh extended them a helping hand, added Vinita verma, Vice President of the organisation.

One of the widows Manu Ghosh says she is "motivated by the series of revolutionary initiatives. Widows are now happy and enjoying stay in Vrindavan."

With an aim to bringing a ray of happiness and counter the tradition of widowhood, noted social reformer Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh Movement came up with this unique idea. Sulabh looks after hundreds of widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan and Varanasi since 2012.

On a routine basis, Sulabh provides them medical facilities and vocational training besides meeting their day-to-day needs so that they do not feel left out during the twilight years of their lives.

It may me mentioned here that in the light of Supreme Court's directives, Sulabh takes care of widows living in various ashrams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor