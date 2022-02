BSF seizes contraband worth over Rs 7 lakh in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a massive amount of contraband material and rescued cattle during different operations to counter trans-border smuggling in Tripura.

The operations were carried out on Thursday night. The contraband material seized by the force is worth Rs 7,30,221.

"#GuardiansOfBorder #FirstLineOfDefence Last night, in different operations to counter trans-border smuggling in #Tripura, #BSF troops rescued 03 cattle & seized 400 Nos YabaTablets, 16 Kgs Ganja along with other contrabands worth having a value Rs. 7,30,221/- #SayNoToDrugs," said BSF in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

