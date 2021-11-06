BSF seizes contraband worth over Rs 7 lakh in Tripura
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 01:18 PM2021-11-06T13:18:13+5:302021-11-06T13:25:08+5:30
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a massive amount of contraband material and rescued cattle during different operations to counter trans-border smuggling in Tripura.
The operations were carried out on Thursday night. The contraband material seized by the force is worth Rs 7,30,221.
"#GuardiansOfBorder #FirstLineOfDefence Last night, in different operations to counter trans-border smuggling in #Tripura, #BSF troops rescued 03 cattle & seized 400 Nos YabaTablets, 16 Kgs Ganja along with other contrabands worth having a value Rs. 7,30,221/- #SayNoToDrugs," said BSF in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
