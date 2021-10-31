BSF to celebrate Raising Day in border area for first time

For the first time, Border Security Force (BSF) will celebrate its raising day in the border area of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on December 1.

For the 57th Raising Day of BSF celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the event along with other senior BSF officers.

A senior BSF officer confirmed that the raising day celebrations will be held in the border area for the first time, after getting permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"The event will be held at Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer. Senior Officers of Rajasthan Frontier of BSF have been briefed about the decision and are instructed to look after the preparations along with other concerned authorities," the officer said.

Every year, the raising day event is organised in Delhi.

BSF established on December 1, 1965, is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It currently stands as the world's largest border guarding force.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor