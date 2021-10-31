Bypoll: Andhra's Badvel reports 59.58 per cent voter turnout

Badvel assembly constituency of Andhra Pradesh reported 59.58 per cent voter turnout in the byelection held on Saturday.

The polling ended at 7 pm on Saturday.

The Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSRC Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March this year.

People were seen queuing up to cast their votes for the by-polls at polling stations across the above-mentioned assembly constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, by-elections were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country yesterday.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

