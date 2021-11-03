Car mows down mother, child on K'taka highway

Vijayapura, (Karnataka) Nov 3 In a shocking incident, a speeding car mowed down a mother and her child who were walking on a highway in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, authorities said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Geetha Poojari (35) and her four-year-old child Manju were walking towards their village Tidagundi.

The locals who rushed to the spot have handed over the car driver to the police.

They also staged a dharna by blocking the highway.

A further probe into the incident is underway.

