CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1,15,917 crore

Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 8 this year.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 8th November 2021. An income tax refund of Rs. 36,000 crore have been issued in 97,12,911 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 79,917 crore have been issued in 1,77,184 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

"This includes 65.31 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 12,616.79 crore," Income-tax Dept added.

( With inputs from ANI )

