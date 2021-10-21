CBDT issues refunds of Rs 92,961 cr to 63.23 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to October 18, the Income Tax Department said on Thursday.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 18, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 23,026 crore have been issued in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 69,934 crore have been issued in 1,69,355 case," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The department said the amount includes 32.49 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 2498.18 crore.

Meanwhile, the direct taxes watchdog on September 22, had issued refunds of over Rs 74,158 crore to more than 45.25 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 20. Then, Income tax refunds of Rs 18,873 crore were issued in 43,68,741cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 55,285 crore were issued in 1,55,920 cases.

The amount at the time included 17.45 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1350.4 crore.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor