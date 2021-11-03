CBI registers FIR against senior Army officers for alleged illegalities in recruitment

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four senior Army officers on allegations of illegalities committed in the recruitment in Military Engineering Services in Jhansi.

The list of accused includes then Commander Working Engineer (CWE), Military Engineering Services (MES), Jhansi, two then DCWE, MES, Jhansi, then Garrison Engineer, MES, Gwalior and other unknown public servants and other unknown persons.

It was alleged that they were involved in illegalities committed in the recruitment of around 54 MATES in MES, Jhansi during 2012.

The CBI said that the searches were conducted in Maharashtra's Pune, Gujarat's Porbandar and in New Delhi at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and other documents pertaining to the investment made in movable/immovable properties.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor