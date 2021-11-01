CBI registers FIR against UP-based firm in multi-crore 'Bike Bot' scam

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR to investigate the 'Bike Bot' scam against an Uttar Pradesh-based company in which around two lakh investors across the country were allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore, a senior official of the agency said on Monday.

CBI took over the investigation into 11 cases registered at Dadri police station in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The FIR which names 14 people alleges that Sanjay Bhati, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the UP firm, along with his family members, incorporated a company known as (GIPL).

The registered office of the company was established in Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

In August 2017, the company allegedly came out with a scheme 'Bike Bot'-The Bike Taxi powered by GIPL. Under the scheme, the investor had to invest Rs 62,100 for the attachment of one bike and its EMI was fixed at Rs 5175 per month. The bike rent was fixed at Rs 4590 per bike, per month.

The scheme also included a monthly rental income bonus of five per cent, a matching bonus income of 10 per cent and investors were free to attach as many bikes as they wanted. The investors were to invest money under a multi-level marketing scheme. The scheme being highly lucrative, thousands of investors invested their hard-earned money with the company, under the estimation of huge profit, the FIR read.

Further, it is alleged that about two lakh investors invested money, however, the fact remains that complaints were submitted and fraudulent activity of the company was in the knowledge of the Noida District Authority as well as police authorities, who reportedly did not take any actions, rather the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime branch pressurized the complainants to withdraw their complaints.

An investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor