CBI seeks help from US in tracking two persons accused of making derogatory remarks against judges

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached Interpol in order to arrest two accused believed to be staying in the United States in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory social media posts against judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

"CBI gathered information about the accused who are abroad by issuing Blue Notice through Interpol and has approached authorities in the US with the arrest warrant of the accused," said a senior CBI official.

CBI on Thursday filed six more chargesheets separately against the accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to making derogatory posts on social media against judges and judiciary including some of the court verdicts delivered by judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused against whom charge sheets have been filed were identified as Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa alias Kishore Reddy Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth.

CBI said that these accused were arrested by CBI teams on October 22 from different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The said accused are presently in judicial custody.

During the investigation, CBI had earlier arrested five accused and also filed five separate charge sheets against them. With this, 11 separate charge sheets have been filed against all the 11 accused arrested by CBI so far in the case.

The investigation against one more accused is in progress towards gathering evidence against him. His YouTube channel has also been blocked. Moreover, warrants of arrest have been taken by CBI in the names of two of the accused who are abroad from the competent courts in India and the process for arresting them has been initiated through diplomatic channels.

The action was also initiated by CBI after it had registered this case to get objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from the internet.

During the investigation, a total of 13 digital gadgets including mobiles, tablets have been recovered. CBI collected call details records of as many as 53 mobile connections. Around 12 accused and 14 others were examined in the case. During the examination, evidence from the digital platforms have also been collected using Digital Forensic Technique. CBI moved through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) channel for gathering the information related to the Facebook profiles of the accused, Twitter accounts, Facebook posts, tweets, YouTube videos from Facebook, Twitter, Google.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor