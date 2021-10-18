CBSE busts fake date sheet being circulated on social media for term 1 exams

Central Board Of Secondary Education official has busted a fake datesheet that is being circulated on social media. The board has not yet issued the datesheet for CBSE 2021 for class 10, 12 term 1 board exam.

The CBSE board has issued a statement by doing a fact check on the claim.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” the CBSE has said in a tweet.

The actual CBSE datesheet will be released on October 18, Monday on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in.



