CBSE busts fake date sheet being circulated on social media for term 1 exams
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 18, 2021 05:31 PM2021-10-18T17:31:45+5:302021-10-18T17:34:24+5:30
Central Board Of Secondary Education official has busted a fake datesheet that is being circulated on social media. The board has not yet issued the datesheet for CBSE 2021 for class 10, 12 term 1 board exam.
The CBSE board has issued a statement by doing a fact check on the claim.
“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” the CBSE has said in a tweet.
The actual CBSE datesheet will be released on October 18, Monday on the board’s official website cbse.gov.in.
It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now. pic.twitter.com/Vwv0N3KMaQ— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021