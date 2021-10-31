CBSE, NCERT, UGC, AICTE, Centre come together to make education employment oriented

New Delhi, Oct 31 The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other important institutions related to school and higher education will work together to shape the new format of education so as to make education employment oriented.

Under this, seven national educational institutions including CBSE, NCERT, UGC, AICTE and higher education departments will launch a joint campaign. Through this initiative, skill and employable education will be promoted in school and college education. Language learning will also be seen as skill development of the students.

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Ministry has started a joint effort of seven institutions including CBSE, NCERT, UGC, AICTE, and Ministry of Skills in this direction.

As per the Ministry of Education, the effort of the government is to create such an ecosystem in which along with educating the youth of India, they can be made employable. Senior officials of the Ministry said that the knowledge and skills of the youth will become the fuel for building a self-reliant India by promoting production, manufacturing and research in India.

If a student studies Japanese language after doing post graduation in English Literature then it is an additional skill for him or her. In the coming time, Japan's bullet train is coming to India, in such a situation, the youth will be able to get opportunities in many high positions, including high end management and as consultants.

In fact, under the new education policy, it has been decided that skill and employable education will be promoted. The Ministry of Education believes that foreign languages can also be a part of skill development of students. And for an example the learning the Japanese language should be an additional skill for us.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development, the tremendous changes taking place in various sectors will create a demand for new skills and more skilled professionals, and thus there will be a need for skill mapping at the district level and directing skill development efforts accordingly. District officials have also been invited to be a part of this campaign.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education has also formed a National Steering Committee to prepare the framework of the National Curriculum. This committee is developing four national curriculum frameworks based on the vision of NEP 2020. These include the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, the National Curriculum for Young Child Care and Education, the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education.

The committee is headed by Indian space scientist K. Kasturirangan, who headed the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). He was also the chairman of the drafting committee of the NEP, 2020. Apart from Kasturirangan, 11 other members have also been given place in this committee.

