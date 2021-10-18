CBSE releases date sheet for 10, 12 term-1 exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams.

Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.

For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.

The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.

CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.

( With inputs from ANI )

