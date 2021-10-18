CBSE releases date sheet for 10, 12 term-1 exams
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 09:57 PM2021-10-18T21:57:57+5:302021-10-18T22:05:07+5:30
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams.
Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.
For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.
The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.
CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor