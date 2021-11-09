CBSE to use advanced data analytics to prevent irregularities during exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics in order to detect cases/centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations, said a press release on Tuesday.

Dr Antriksh Johri, Director (IT) said, "While all the efforts are being made to prevent the use of unfair means practices during the conduct of examinations in physical terms through monitoring by appointing external observers/flying squads and use of CCTV, the CBSE has decided further to improve upon it by using advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations."

"The CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country," said Johri.

A pilot analysis has been done in January 2021 CTET examination data in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level.

Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations.

On the basis of such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations.

( With inputs from ANI )

