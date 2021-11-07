Centre did not condole deaths of 600 people protesting against farm laws: Meghalaya Guv Satyapal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that 600 people have died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre.

"Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass a proposal for 600 farmers in Lok Sabha," said Malik at an event in the Birla conference hall at Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he said about the farmers' protests.

"Yesterday, 5-7 people died in the fire that broke out in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Hospital, and it was acknowledged by the Centre," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor