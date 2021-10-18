Centre increases subsidy on fertilisers to Rs 28000 cr to benefit farmers: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that the Centre has increased subsidy on fertilisers to benefit farmers so as to enable them to purchase fertilisers at the same rate despite the hike in their prices in the international market.

Speaking toMansukh Mandaviya said, "Government of India decided to provide fertilizer at the same rate to farmers despite an increase in fertilizer prices in the international market and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has increased subsidy on urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), single superphosphate (SSP), nitrogen phosphorus potassium (NPK) fertilizers for the benefit of the farmers.

"The subsidy on DAP has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,650; on Urea from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000; on NPK fertilizer from Rs 900 to Rs 1,015 and on SSB from Rs 315 to Rs 375," added Mandaviya.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya further stated that in the Rabi season Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 28000 crore subsidy on fertilizers for the farmers so that no undue burden is on the farmers and farmers can grow their crops without difficulties.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor