Centre invites applications for 3 vacant posts in NCDRC

The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited applications to fill three existing vacancies for the post of members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

As per an official release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the applications for vacant posts in NCDRC, an appellate authority established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to hear various appeals under the Consumer Protection Act and headquartered in New Delhi, have been invited only through online mode.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The Search-Cum-Section Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post shall scrutinise the applications with respect to the suitability of the application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualification and experience of candidates and shortlist candidates for conducting personal interaction.

The final selection will be done on the basis of an overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction, said the release.

Prescribed application form, the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunals(conditions of service) Rules, 2021 are also placed on the Ministry's website "www.consumeraffairs.nic.in" for easy reference.

( With inputs from ANI )

