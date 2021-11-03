Centre releases Rs 17000 cr as GST compensation to States/UTs

By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 08:07 PM2021-11-03T20:07:18+5:302021-11-03T20:15:02+5:30

The Central Government has released GST compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to states, informed the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Centre releases Rs 17000 cr as GST compensation to States/UTs | Centre releases Rs 17000 cr as GST compensation to States/UTs

Centre releases Rs 17000 cr as GST compensation to States/UTs

Next

The Central Government has released GST compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to states, informed the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

As per the ministry, the total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs 60,000 crore.

As per the decision of GST Council, a back-to-back loan of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in the release of GST Compensation during the current financial year, said the ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Gst councilGst councilMinistry Of FinanceIsraeli finance ministryFinance ministry of indiaPakistan economic affairs ministryPakistan ministry of economic affairsFederal ministries of finance