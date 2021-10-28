Centre's 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination campaign likely to launch on Nov 2: Sources

Centre's mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' is likely to be launched on November 2, on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, official sources informed on Thursday.

"'Har Ghar Dastak' door-to-door vaccination campaign that will run over the next one month for full vaccination in poor-performing districts will be launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas," Official sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed about the Centre's plan to launch the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

"We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," said the Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

