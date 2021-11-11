Charges framed against AAP MLA by Delhi Court in doctor suicide case

A Delhi Court on Thursday framed charges against Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, Kapil Nagar and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with a doctor suicide case.

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali Goel on Thursday while passing the order said, "The offences under Sections 120 B IPC read with Sections 386, 384 and 506 and offences under Section 384 read with Section 120B IPC, Section 386 read with Section 120 B IPC and Section 506 read with Section 120 B IPC and also under 306/34 IPC are prima facie made out against the accused Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar."

However the court discharged co-accused Harish Jarwal for the offence under Sections 306 and 386 IPC but he is liable to be charged, prima facie for the offence under Section 506 IPC, the court said.

The Additional Public Prosecutor appearing for the State had argued that the FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the son of the deceased. It was submitted that the names of all the three accused persons were there in the suicide note and the FSL report was also there with regard to the handwriting of the deceased. It was submitted that the accused Prakash Jarwal had made a call on the mobile of the deceased and in fact, the SIM was used in the mobile of Revadhar Bhatt who was an employee of the deceased. It was submitted that the material on record showed that the accused persons had extended threats to the deceased and extorted money from him and also abetted the commission of suicide by him.

Advocates Ravi Drall and Mohd Irshad appearing for the accused Harish Jarwal had argued that merely because the name of Harish was there in the so-called suicide note, it did not necessarily mean that he had committed any offence.

Prakash Jarwal, AAP's sitting MLA from the Deoli assembly area, is on regular bail in the matter granted by the Delhi High Court and had denied the charges made against him in the matter. He through his lawyer had submitted that suicide note in different pen ink, different handwriting, the second portion of suicide note not bearing the signature of deceased. No previous complaint by deceased in last 6 years.

Jarwal's Lawyer also argued that the wife of the deceased gave one complaint to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) just one week before the suicide but there are no allegations of extortion and the name of Jarwal not mentioned anywhere. The deceased's family had a motive to implicate Prakash as the deceased and his son were disengaged from DJB from carrying out any water tanker activities.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the DJB and was upset because of monetary loss as the accused had demanded money from the victim, failing which his payment was stopped.

( With inputs from ANI )

