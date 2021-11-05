Chennai police register 758 cases for violating SC order on firecrackers

Chennai, Nov 5 The Chennai police have registered 758 cases for violating the Supreme Court order while bursting crackers during Diwali celebrations.

The police arrested the violators and charged them under Section 284 (negligence to endanger human life or likely to cause hurt or injury to any person) of the Indian Penal Code. They were later released on bail.

The Tamil Nadu government had issued guidelines to burst crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Diwali celebrations. However, people burst crackers without sticking to any time frame throughout the day and at night also.

In Chennai city and surrounding areas like Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram firecrackers were burst throughout the day. After receiving complaints from local residents police took action and registered cases against those who burst firecrackers without adhering to any time frame.

A police officer told , "People have to understand why the government and police have given a time frame to burst crackers. If they are not listening to our request, then we will have to take action and as a first step, we have charged 758 people under Section 284 which is a bailable offence.

Meanwhile, 20 people were admitted to various hospitals in Chennai following minor burn injuries during bursting of crackers.

The fire control rooms across Tamil Nadu received 169 distress calls. Fire and rescue personnel were deployed in places where there were emergencies.

