Chennai Rains: Airport suspends arrivals till 6 pm, departures to continue

Due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds in Chennai, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) decided to suspend the arrivals at Chennai Airport from 1:15 pm to 6 pm on Thursday. However, the departures will continue, AAI said. It added that the decision was taken “considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind”.At least 14 people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, in parts of Tamil Nadu, including northern Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, on Thursday.

Heavy rains have been pounding Tamil Nadu due to the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. In its latest bulletin, IMD said the weather system was moving northwestwards at a speed of 14 kmph. It lay about 80 km east-southeast of Chennai and 140 km east-northeast of Puducherry at 11.30 am. IMD said it was likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by Thursday evening. Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the incessant rains in Chennai and urged party workers to extend help in the relief-and-rescue work. "The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai," he said in a tweet.

