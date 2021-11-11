'Chhath' festival ends after 2nd 'argha' on Thursday

Patna, Nov 11 The three-day 'Chhath' festival ended after devotees offered a second "argha" to the rising sun on Thursday morning.

"The Chhath is generally celebrated in Bihar and Purvanchal (east) Uttar Pradesh where people pray for the sun, the only god visible in the universe," said a devotee named Komal Sharma in Patna.

'Chhath" is celebrated among all sections of the society across the world where people of Bihar or Purvanchal regions.

Bihar Chief Minister NItish Kumar has also given "Argha" to the rising sun in his official residence in Patna. His relatives did the Chhath Puja.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma also undertook the fast of 36 hours to celebrate the Puja. His wife helped him to complete the rituals of the Puja.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi was in his native village Barauli under Belshand village in Gopalganj district to take part in the festivities. His sister-in-law did the Chhath festival.

Two Nigerian inmates, who are lodged in the KhudiRam Bose central jail in Muzaffarpur for smuggling of contraband, also performed the Chhath Puja. They prayed to the Sun to release them soon from the prison, said a jail source.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor