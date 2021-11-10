Chhath Puja: Delhi Police appeals to people to follow COVID protocols, DDMA instructions

Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed to the people of Delhi to follow COVID-19 protocols and instructions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during celebrations of Chhath Puja.

"Like everywhere else, Chhath Puja is being celebrated with enthusiasm in Delhi. This year, guidelines have been issued for the celebrations. It is our appeal to follow the guidelines of DDMA and COVID protocols," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told ANI.

"Delhi government and DDMA designated sites across the city for Chhath Puja, guidelines issued regarding the same. Delhi Police has made proper Police arrangements at the spots," he added.

Chhath is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm primarily in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

( With inputs from ANI )

